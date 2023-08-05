Shocking! “This is not an appropriate way to carry a saree, very shameful” netizens troll Akanksha Puri for her outfit

Actress Akanksha Puri is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing for an event. Check out the comments below.
Akanksha Puri

MUMBAI:  Actress Akanksha Puri has been winning the hearts of the fans and grabbing their attention with her beautiful acting. She is no doubt, one of the major head turners who is known for her fashion and hot looks. 


 
Recently, Akanksha Puri was clicked for an event and was indeed grabbing the attention of the fans with her amazing style. The actress was looking supremely hot in this video and fans are praising her for the ravishing look. But, on the other hand, there are people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

 
As we can see, many expressed that the outfit worn by the actress is not appropriate for the event. Also, many question the way she wore the saree, as saree is a symbol of tradition and it is very shameful on her part to carry it in such a way.

What are your views on these comments and the dressing sense of actress Akanksha Puri? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

