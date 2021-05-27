SHOCKING! NOT Ranbir Kapoor; 'THIS' mega superstar was the first choice for Rockstar

MUMBAI: Rockstar released in the year 2011 and is considered one of the best movies of Ranbir Kapoor. The movie was loved by fans all over for the amazing performances of the actor, great storytelling, and solid music. Till today, when we see the movie we feel that the role was written only for Ranbir Kapoor.

But did you know that not Ranbir Kapoor but Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for the movie? Yes, you heard right. Director Imtiaz Ali had written the first draft of the movie considering Hrithik Roshan in mind. Not only this, the female lead of the movie was initially Kareena Kapoor.

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan did not like the ending of the movie of Jordan dying, and the actor stepped out from the movie, so director Imtiaz Ali rewrote the script and cast Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri.

Well, what are your views? If Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor would have done the movie Rockstar, would it have been better? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri, the film also starred Moufid Aziz, Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles, and Shammi Kapoor, who made his last silver-screen appearance.

The movie was directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by former Eros International head Sunil Lulla and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Limited chief Dhilin Mehta.

