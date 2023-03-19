Shocking! Nupur Sanon made a shocking Revelation about her sister Kriti Sanon and Prabhas's relationship

MUMBAI:Actress Nupur Sanon was seen grabbing the attention of the fans with her music video with Akshay Kumar, no doubt the fans were eagerly looking forward to the Bollywood debut of the actress and currently she is winning the hearts of the fans with her acting debut with the web series Pop Kaun which is currently streaming on Disney + hotstar.

On the other hand as we all know her sister Kriti Sanon has been drawing the attention not only with her movies and acting but also with regards to her relationship rumours along with Prabhas, there are many news and reports which are floating all over the internet which are claimingthat Prabhas and Kriti Sanon are in relationship and they are going to get engaged very soon.

Well Nupur Sanon have opened about her sister Kriti Sanon's relationship, she said that this is completely untrue and baseless, one of her friend gave this information, she immediately said no and she infact confirmed this news with her sister Kriti Sanon and said this is completely fake.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen in the upcoming movie Adipurush which will be the directed by Om Raut.

