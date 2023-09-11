Shocking! "Only she can make a saree look so bad and vulgar" netizens troll Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense in this video. Check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 11:21
movie_image: 
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space. Over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks and stunning fashion sense, she has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the new pictures and posts of the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well the fans always look forward to the new pictures and posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city attending a Diwali party, indeed the diva is looking supremely hot and drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree. The fans on one side are praising the actress and showering her with love, on the other hand, they are trolling her for different reasons.

As we see in these comments, many people are expressing that they are not happy with the way the actress is wearing a saree, they are saying only she can make the saree look so bad and vulgar, also many are saying why she has to show her body and expose every time. Also few said she should learn to dress appropriately.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Disha Patani, and how did you like her dressing? Do let us know in the comment section below.

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Welcome 3 and Yodha. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 11/09/2023 - 11:21

