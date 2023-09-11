Shocking! "Only she can make saree look so bad send vulgar" netizens trolls Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani is getting negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense in this video check out the comments below
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time with her amazing acting contribution and her sizzling looks and stunning fashion sense she has created a strong mark in the heart and Minds of the fans who always looks forward to the new pictures and posts of the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well the fans always looks forward to the new pictures and posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress Disha Patani is getting viral all over the internet as she was clicked around the city attending a Diwali party, indeed the diva is looking supremely hot and dead gorgeous in red sare, the fans on one side are praising the actress and showering all the love, whereas on the other hand they are trolling her for different reasons.

Also read What! "'Jaldi bol kal Subah Panvel nikalna hai' was not in the script, it was improvised" - Mukesh Tiwari

As we see these comment, many people are expressing that they are not happy with the way actress is carrying saree, they are saying only she can make saree look so bad and vulgar, also many said why she has to show her body and expose every time. Also few said she should learn to dress appropriately.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Disha Patani, and how did you like her dressing do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read What! When Sidharth Mallya slammed Deepika Padukone, “She has forgotten the time I gifted her expensive diamonds, luxurious bags…she’s a crazy female…”

