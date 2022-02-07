Shocking! THIS Pakistan President gave Rs 10 crores to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for a private function in Pakistan’s Rashtrapati Bhavan

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a household name after being crowned with the Miss World pageant in 1994. However, the actress is not averse to difficult times. In fact, she once had to face one of the dirtiest disputes in 2008 that involved Pakistani politician Asif Zardari.

Reportedly, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was a huge fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. So much that he had allegedly offered the actress 10 crores to perform in his country. While there is no proof to validate the information, the report claims to have accessed an old video wherein Pakistani political analyst Dr. Shahid Masood made the allegation.

Masood reportedly said that a few very famous people from Pakistan have invited one of the biggest actresses of India to once come and give a dance performance at Pakistan’s Rashtrapati Bhavan. At that time Masood was a host on a talk show on GNN where he talked about this incident.

Furthermore, there’s no video or other evidence like eye witness to claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan performed at a secret event that happened in one night. A source close to Asif Ali Zardari had conveyed the information to Dr. Shahid Masood.

When the report came out in the Pakistani media, it is said that the actress was upset about it.

She will be next seen in Tamil-language epic historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan: I, which is helmed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

