Shocking! Palak Tiwari gets trolled, netizena are saying "she is behaving as if she had deliver 5 to 6 blockbuster" check out the video

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari has been grabbing the attention of fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet, recently we have seen the actress making her Bollywood debut with the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan, the actress was immensely loved for her character and her confidence in her first movie.

The fans always books forward to do upcoming post of the actress, having said that is latest video of Palak Tiwari is grabing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city just before attending the event and doing a final make up.

This video has grabbe the attention of the fans, on one side where people are praising and appreciating for her looks, whereas many people are troling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments many people are not happy with the way she is behaving in the video, on one side people are saying she is behaving as if she has deleveres many blockbusters and many people are saying that why she is treating other people the like her slaves.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Palak Tiwari, do let us know in the comment section below.

