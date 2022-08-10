Shocking! Palak Tiwari gets trolled, netizena are saying "she is behaving as if she had deliver 5 to 6 blockbuster" check out the video

Actress Palak Tiwari is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video, have a look at the video and the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 12:05
movie_image: 
Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari has been grabbing the attention of fans with her  beautiful pictures all over the internet, recently we have seen the actress making her Bollywood debut with the movie Kisi ka bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan, the actress was immensely loved for her character and her confidence in her first movie.

The fans always books forward to do upcoming post of the actress, having said that is latest video of Palak Tiwari is grabing the attention of the fans as she was clicked around the city just before attending the event and doing a final make up.

Also read Shocking! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals why she couldn’t cry when her father passed away

This video has grabbe the attention of the fans, on one side where people are praising and appreciating for her looks, whereas many people are troling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments many people are not happy with the way she is behaving in the video, on one side people are saying she is behaving as if she has deleveres many blockbusters and many people are saying that why she is treating other people the like her slaves.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Palak Tiwari, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!

Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari troll Palak Tiwari hot Falak Tiwari sexy Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 12:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
MUMBAI: We all know how well the film Pathaan did at the box office. The film that stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mysterious! Virat took under custody for questioning, Sai left wondering
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of bringing in stories and...
Exclusive! “I think there is an audience for every genre, and they like watching their content in their niche”, Charrul Malik of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai talks about the changing pattern of Television, Anupama, her show, and more!
MUMBAI :Actress Charrul Malik, who is a part of comedy shows such as 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai...
What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many face off s and silent war between the Bollywood celebrities, having said that...
Recent Stories
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
Roshni Walia
Sexy! Check out the time Firangi actress Roshni Walia raised temperature with her hotness
Jogira Sa Ra Ra review! A family laughter riot after a long time, do not miss this one
Jogira Sa Ra Ra review! A family laughter riot after a long time, do not miss this one
Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It w
Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It was a very good experience”
IIFA
Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!