Shocking! Palak Tiwari gets trolled, netizens comment "she is behaving as if she delivered 5 to 6 blockbusters", check out the video

Actress Palak Tiwari is receiving some unhealthy comments with regards to her latest video. Have a look at the video and the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 12:05
movie_image: 
Palak Tiwari

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari has been grabbing attention of fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet. Recently, we have seen the actress making her Bollywood debut with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. The actress was immensely loved for her character and her confidence in her first movie.

The fans always look forward to her upcoming posts and projects. Having said that, this latest video of Palak Tiwari is grabing attention as she was clicked around the city just before attending the event and doing a final make up.

Also read Shocking! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma reveals why she couldn’t cry when her father passed away

On one side, where people are praising and appreciating her looks, many people troll the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in the above comments, many are not happy with the way she is behaving in the video. Netizens suggest that she is behaving as if she has delivered many blockbusters as she is treating people around her like slaves.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Palak Tiwari? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

Also read Must-Read! From Nora Fatehi in Luxury Suits to Rakul Preet Singh in Breezy Co-ords, Check out the Airport looks of the Divas as they jet off for IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi!

Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari troll Palak Tiwari hot Falak Tiwari sexy Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 12:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s home, Abhir happy to see his docman
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Pandya Store: What! Aarushi challenges Suman that she will marry Shiva
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Wow! Check out inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor
MUMBAI :Sanjay Kapoor, has been grabbing the attention of the fans with his beautiful filmography over the time and now...
Anupamaa: Curious! Anuj and Anu are compelled to live with Maya; Anupama fails to notice
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: What! Kairi secretly reaches Rana Mansion, without Atharva and Imlie’s knowledge
MUMBAI :The show took a generational leap last year in September after which many new entries were seen. Megha...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Kapoor
Wow! Check out inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanjay Kapoor
Wow! Check out inside pictures of birthday celebration of Sanjay Kapoor’s son Jahaan Kapoor
KRK announces that the duo have been datin
What! Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh to get married soon? KRK announces that the duo have been dating since ‘Dangal’
Aditi Rao Hydari
Cannes 2023: Uff! Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a ray of Sunshine on the red carpet; fans says “Gorgeous and Drama free”
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan's bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
Roshni Walia
Sexy! Check out the times when Firangi actress Roshni Walia raised temperatures with her hotness