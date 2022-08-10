Shocking! Palak Tiwari gets trolled, netizens comment "she is behaving as if she delivered 5 to 6 blockbusters", check out the video

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari has been grabbing attention of fans with her beautiful pictures all over the internet. Recently, we have seen the actress making her Bollywood debut with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with Salman Khan. The actress was immensely loved for her character and her confidence in her first movie.

The fans always look forward to her upcoming posts and projects. Having said that, this latest video of Palak Tiwari is grabing attention as she was clicked around the city just before attending the event and doing a final make up.

On one side, where people are praising and appreciating her looks, many people troll the actress for different reasons.

As we can see in the above comments, many are not happy with the way she is behaving in the video. Netizens suggest that she is behaving as if she has delivered many blockbusters as she is treating people around her like slaves.

