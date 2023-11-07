Shocking! “Pant pehnna bhool gayi kya”, netizens troll Malaika Arora for her fashion

Actress Malaika Arora is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her public appearance.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/11/2023 - 20:36
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Actress Malaika Arora is indeed one of the most loved and followed stars in the acting industry. She has been grabbing attention and blessing the fans with her amazing looks and sizzling dance moves. 

Currently, this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet. Well, fans are impressed with Malaika Arora as she was spotted around the city, but there are a few who are trolling the actress for her outfit.

As we see, many question the actress' outfit. They wonder if the actress forgot the wear pants. They seem unhappy with her fashion choices. 

Well, these are the comments coming from the fans expressing their views on the outfit of actress Malaika Arora. What are your views on these comments and the outfit of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

