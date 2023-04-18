Shocking! "Pehli wali hit thi kya", netizens react to the announcement of Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: Movie Dhadak, which has Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role was loved by the fans. The movie which was an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, directed by Shashank Khaitan.

More than the execution the movie, it was loved for the great casting. The movie paved way for two of the most loved actors of the Bollywood industry, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar.

Recently, there are rumours floating all over internet, speaking about the sequel of the movie. Yes, you heard right. There are reports doing rounds that Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are roped in for Dhadak 2.

This news has grabbed attention of the fans and netizens have their set of reactions for the news. Check out the comments below.

As we can see, netizens are not very happy with the news, as they believe that the first part of the film was not hit enough to make a sequel out of it. They also comment that Siddhant Chaturvedi is an overrated actor and he is not apt for the movie.

What are your views on Dhadak 2, starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi? Do let us known the comment section below.

