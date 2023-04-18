Shocking! "Pehli wali hit thi kya", netizens react to the announcement of Dhadak 2

Netizens give out mixed reactions with regards to the announcement of Dhadak 2, check out the comments.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 13:33
movie_image: 
Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: Movie Dhadak, which has Ishaan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role was loved by the fans. The movie which was an official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, directed by Shashank Khaitan.

More than the execution the movie, it was loved for the great casting. The movie paved way for two of the most loved actors of the Bollywood industry, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. 

Recently, there are rumours floating all over internet, speaking about the sequel of the movie. Yes, you heard right. There are reports doing rounds that Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are roped in for Dhadak 2. 

This news has grabbed attention of the fans and netizens have their set of reactions for the news. Check out the comments below.

also read Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi'

As we can see, netizens are not very happy with the news, as they believe that the first part of the film was not hit enough to make a sequel out of it. They also comment that Siddhant Chaturvedi is an overrated actor and he is not apt for the movie. 

What are your views on Dhadak 2, starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi? Do let us known the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

also read Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

Tripti Dimri Siddhant Chaturvedi dhadak 2 Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 13:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch
MUMBAI : We all know that Apple’s CEO is currently in Mumbai for a store launch of his brand. He grabbed everyone’s...
Celeb Galore at Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party for three shows!
MUMBAI :  The festive season of Ramzan is going on. Producer Rajan Shahi is one producer who is known for celebrating...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Blame Game! Angad reveals Sahiba’s plan, the latter left puzzled
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Aww! Actor reveals the name of his first crush, read on to know more
MUMBAI :  Siddharth Nigam is an actor who works in Indian television and films. He is known for his role as young Sahir...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu reaches Goenka house to stop Akshara from taking Abhir to US
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Madhuri Dixit
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch
Latest Video
Related Stories
Madhuri Dixit
WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch
Priyanka Chopra
What! After Priyanka Chopra, musician Amaal Malik talks about the Bollywood ‘powerplay’ and ‘campism’
Maneka Rai
Exclusive! Maneka Rai roped in for movie Notice
Shahrukh Khan
What! Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen shooting for a song for Jawan here are the leaked picture
Shah Rukh Khan
Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan's latest pictures with his family go viral; netizens say, "Aryan Khan to aaj pehli bar hasa hoga"
Palak Tiwari
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”