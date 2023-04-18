Shocking! "Pehli Wali hit thi Kya" Netizens reacts to the announcement of Dhadak 2

Netizens are having mixed reactions with regards to the movie Dhadak 2 news, check out the comments
Dhadak 2

MUMBAI: Movie Dhadak which has Ishan Khattar and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading role was  loved by the fans and the movie which was the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat was directed by Shashank Khaitan.

More than the execution the movie was loved for the great casting and this was the movie which has given the Bollywood industry our favourite Janhvi Kapoor also the actor Ishan Khatter lovdd by fans.

No doubt movie had some mixed response from the fans and audience and now there are reports and rumours which are floating all over internet which are speaking about the sequel of the movie, yes you heard right there any reports all over the internet which are saying that Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi are now all set to be seen in the movie Dhadak 2

This news has grabbed attention of the fans and now netizens have their set of reaction for the news, check out the comments below.

also read Nushrratt, Sreenivas Bellamkonda to star in Hindi remake of Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi'

As we can see these comments people are expressing that they are not really happy with the announcement of the movie and saying that was the part 1 hit that it deserved sequel, whereas many people are not happy with casting of Siddhant Chaturvedi and saying that he is over rated actor

What are your views on this news of Dhadak 2 starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi and these comments, do let us known the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari says, “I am going to start telling people that Shweta Tiwari is my younger sister”

