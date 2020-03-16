Shocking! Pictures of Kareena Kapoor sleeping while watching Laal Singh Chaddha go viral; netizens ask “is she giving public reaction and what will happen to the movie?’

MUMBAI : The upcoming movie of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor titled Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of the town ever since the movie has been in the making. This upcoming movie is the talk of the town because it is the remake of one of the Hollywood classics titled Forrest Gump and also it marks the comeback of the actor Aamir Khan after a long gap of four years.

The movie has also been the talk of the town for different reasons. Recently we saw how the trailer got some mixed reactions from the netizens, and now the pictures of Kareena Kapoor sleeping during the screening of the movie Laal Singh Chaddha have gone viral and the same is getting some unhealthy comments.

As we can see from the comments netizens are saying that she is giving the public reaction and this is how the people will react after watching the movie Lal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, we can see Aamir Khan crying while watching the movie and netizens are saying that it is better to watch the original film and cry for a good reason.

Movie Laal Singh Chadha is all set to hit the big screen on 11th August.

