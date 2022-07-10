Shocking! 'Please wear something decent it is not necessary to expose everywhere' netizens on Sanya Malhotra for her dressing in this video

Sanya Malhotra is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing as she arrived for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda wedding reception, netizens saying this is not at all an appropriate wedding outfit

MUMBAI : Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra has created a strong fan base for herself not only with her amazing looks but also with brilliant acting contribution. The fans and audience always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of the actress which never fails to impress them in any way.

Recently the actress Sanya Malhotra was seen attending the wedding reception of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadda and no doubt she was looking supremely hot in her black outfit. She has grabbed the attention of the fans with her hot looks and people are not keeping calm but praising the outfit of the actress but there are few people who did not like the outfit of the actress have started trolling her.

 

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying that this is not at all an appropriate outfit for a wedding ceremony, whereas many people are saying that she should be wearing something decent and it is not necessary to expose every time.

 

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the netizens with regards to the dressing sense of Sanya Malhotra, what are your views on this dressing sense and these comments coming from the side of the audiences, do let us know in the comment section below.

 

