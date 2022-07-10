Shocking! 'Please wear something decent it is not necessary to expose everywhere,' say netizens about Sanya Malhotra's outfit

Sanya Malhotra is getting some criticism with regards to her dressing as she arrived for Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha wedding reception, and netizens are saying that she did not wear a wedding approprite outfit.

MUMBAI : Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra has created a strong fan base for herself not only with her amazing looks but also with brilliant acting contribution. The fans and the audience always look forward to the upcoming pictures, posts and movies of the actress and she never fails to impress them!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, actress Sanya Malhotra was seen attending the wedding reception of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha and no doubt she was looking supremely hot in her black outfit. She has grabbed the attention of the fans with her hot looks and people are not keeping calm but praising the outfit of the actress but there are few people who did not like the outfit and have started trolling her.

 

 

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying that this is not at all an appropriate outfit for a wedding ceremony, whereas many people are saying that she should be wearing something decent and it is not necessary to expose every time!

It is not for the first time that an actress is facing heat over her wardrobe choices and it sure won't be the last!

Well these are the comments coming from the side of the netizens with regards to the dressing sense of Sanya Malhotra! 

What are your views on this dressing sense and these comments coming from the side of the audiences?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

