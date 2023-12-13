Shocking! Pooja Hegde gets DEATH threats after an intense altercation in the Dubai Club; Here’s the Truth!

MUMBAI : Following an argument during a club opening in Dubai, Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde reportedly received death threats. This is a shocking turn of events. Pooja Hegde was in Dubai for the opening of a new club when she got caught up in a fight that turned out unexpectedly, according to a popular Paparazzi account.

Also read: Gorgeous! Pooja Hegde is here with her drop-dead-gorgeous Diwali look, check it out

The actress is back in India, while details of the argument are yet unknown. Regarding the incident, the actress has not yet released an official statement.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde most recently starred with Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' It was released in April of this year, the movie received mixed responses from critics and did not have a big impact at the box office. Pooja and Shahid Kapoor will next be seen together in the action thriller Deva.

A recent Instagram photo from Roy Kapur Films featured Pooja alongside Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The film is directed by Andrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur. October 11 of the next year is when the movie is slated to release in theaters.

Pooja, in addition to Deva, will be seen in Housefull 5. Featuring in key roles are Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Chunky Pandey in the fifth part of the franchise.

Also read: Wow! Pooja Hegde is here to give major vacation goals as she shares some cool moments from Maldives, check it out

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Credit- Filmibeat

