Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood actress is highly disappointed by the trolls on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town for some hot, sensual and controversial reasons. The actor’s n*ude photos not only set social media ablaze, it also invited meme fest leaving everyone in splits. While his close friends from the industry are sharing their personal opinion on the same, his Rani aka Alia Bhatt said she won’t bear anything said against her Rocky.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt recently addressed the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Darlings. At the event when the Raazi actress was asked about RS’s controversial photoshoot, she said we should only give him love.

Speaking to a section of media, Alia Bhatt said while reacting to the same, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko matlab baradasht bhi nahi kar sakti hoon. He’ll be eternally favourite to every one of us, actually. He has given us so much at the movies so we should only give him love.”

It is being reported that his wife accompanied the Simmba star on the sets and she was all praises for his photoshoot.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo had also kick-started the 7th season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

