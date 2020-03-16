Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood actress is highly disappointed by the trolls on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will be next seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ that will make the directorial comeback of popular filmmaker Karan Johar

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 16:43
movie_image: 
Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood actress is highly disappointed by the trolls on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town for some hot, sensual and controversial reasons. The actor’s n*ude photos not only set social media ablaze, it also invited meme fest leaving everyone in splits. While his close friends from the industry are sharing their personal opinion on the same, his Rani aka Alia Bhatt said she won’t bear anything said against her Rocky.

Also Read:

Hilarious! Alia Bhatt started crying on the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer This film, Scroll down to know the reason

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt recently addressed the media at the trailer launch of her upcoming film Darlings. At the event when the Raazi actress was asked about RS’s controversial photoshoot, she said we should only give him love.

Speaking to a section of media, Alia Bhatt said while reacting to the same, “I don’t like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. Toh main yeh question ko matlab baradasht bhi nahi kar sakti hoon. He’ll be eternally favourite to every one of us, actually. He has given us so much at the movies so we should only give him love.”

Also Read:

Shocking! Netizens call Ranveer Singh a porn star for his latest naked photoshoot; check out the comments below

It is being reported that his wife accompanied the Simmba star on the sets and she was all praises for his photoshoot.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently shooting for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo had also kick-started the 7th season of ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Credit: Koimoi

Bollywood movies Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Brahmastra Jayeshbhai Jordaar nude photoshoot 83 Darlings TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 16:43

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood actress is highly disappointed by the trolls on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town for some hot, sensual and controversial reasons. The actor’s n*...
Good News! ‘Love Story 2050’ fame Harman Baweja is all set to welcome first child with wife Sasha Ramchandani
MUMBAI: The Baweja family is all smiles as Bollywood actor Harman Baweja and his wife Sasha, are expecting their first...
Latest Update! Katrina Kaif shots for Merry Christmas amid high security post the death threats on the social media
MUMBAI: It was earlier reported that Bollywood power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have registered a complaint...
EXCLUSIVE! Sneha Wagh on playing negative role in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I have been approached for such characters before but people later backed off because they didn't get negative vibes from my looks
MUMBAI: The diva is on cloud nine as she has bagged a pivotal role in Star Bharat's upcoming show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho...
SHOCKING! Bharti reveals Akshara's weight is even lesser than her son in StarPlus' Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.Also read: ...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Dhamakedar Twist! Savita gets shocked to see Vaibhav in THIS way
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
Recent Stories
Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood actress is highly disappointed by the trolls on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot
Shocking! THIS popular Bollywood actress is highly disappointed by the trolls on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot
Latest Video