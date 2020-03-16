Shocking! Poster of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan is getting trolled on social media; 'How boring the poster is, another flop of Yash Raj Films', say netizens

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses that we have in the Bollywood industry. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. Deepika Padukone has been grabbing the attention of the fans for her upcoming movie titled Pathaan which has Shahrukh Khan is the leading role along with John Abraham.

Recently we have seen the poster of Deepika Padukone from the upcoming movie Pathaan which is getting from mixed reaction from the fans.

Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

Comments here:-

As we can see these comments netizens are saying that it is a boring poster and this is yet another big flop coming from the production house Yash Raj Films after the movie Shamshera. Whereas many people have referred the famous violence dialogue from the movie KGF chapter 2 and recreated that Yash Raj Films love disaster, it can't help.

Talking about the movie Pathaan, it is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

