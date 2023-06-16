Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall

We all have watched the story of Ramayana many times by different makers and interpretations but this one was expected to blow our minds with a massive budget and star cast. However, it seems like the fans of Prabhas were super disappointed with the film.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 19:49
movie_image: 
Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall

MUMBAI:After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls today. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. We all have watched the story of Ramayana many times by different makers and interpretations but this one was expected to blow our minds with a massive budget and star cast. However, it seems like the fans of Prabhas were super disappointed with the film.

Also Read-Adipurush movie review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer had the potential to be better, but...

A video has now gone viral where angry fans of Prabhas are seen throwing heavy objects at the glass windows in a cinema hall in Telangana and breaking it. As per the caption of the video the sound system was not satisfactory in the theater and fans were furious. 


Check it out here;

Another incident that went viral is a movie goes who criticized the film in Hyderabad was beaten up. He was heard saying, “They have kept all monsters from playstation games in this movie. There is nothing good in the film except for Hanuman, the background score and some 3D shots.”

Also Read-Exclusive! Krishna Kotian on Adipurush getting a mixed response, “I think everybody has their own opinion”

Adipurish is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas as Ayodhya Prince Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as demon king Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman among many others in the lead roles. The film’s screenplay has been criticized by many and its outlandish dialogues have drawn much disappointment. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

Credit- spotboye 

Adipurush Adipurush movie review Adipurush review Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 06/16/2023 - 19:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Woah! Salman Khan reveals that he won’t let anything take palace on the show that is against Indian culture and that guidelines are made for this season
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will begin on the 17th of June, 2023. Jio Cinemas have already put out the promo of the...
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:We have seen yet another day with many news floating all over the internet, and keeping the promise to deliver...
Faltu: Terrible! Faltu lies to Ayaan about her cricket career!
MUMBAI:Star Plus’s show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: What! Sahiba sees THIS woman in the hospital
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Vidya Balan, Prajakta Koli, Ram Kapoor and Shahana Goswami to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Neeyat”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sad! Angad feels disappointment as Sahiba predicts the future
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Recent Stories
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Trending! From Prabhas starrer Adipurush to Salman Khan, here are the trending news of the day
Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant” netizens trolls Malaika Arora on the latest video
Shocking! “Is she wearing Arjun Kapoor's pant” netizens trolls Malaika Arora on the latest video
Ranbir Kapoor
Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and more - AI characters of these actors are getting viral all over the internet
1 year of myositis diagnosis
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis
High Court for censor clearance
Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot
Wow! Riva Arora is setting the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot