Shocking! Prabhas fans disappointed with Adipurush; break windows in Telangana cinema hall

MUMBAI:After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls today. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. We all have watched the story of Ramayana many times by different makers and interpretations but this one was expected to blow our minds with a massive budget and star cast. However, it seems like the fans of Prabhas were super disappointed with the film.

A video has now gone viral where angry fans of Prabhas are seen throwing heavy objects at the glass windows in a cinema hall in Telangana and breaking it. As per the caption of the video the sound system was not satisfactory in the theater and fans were furious.



Another incident that went viral is a movie goes who criticized the film in Hyderabad was beaten up. He was heard saying, “They have kept all monsters from playstation games in this movie. There is nothing good in the film except for Hanuman, the background score and some 3D shots.”

Adipurish is directed by Om Raut and stars Prabhas as Ayodhya Prince Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as demon king Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Laxmana and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman among many others in the lead roles. The film’s screenplay has been criticized by many and its outlandish dialogues have drawn much disappointment.

