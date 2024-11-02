Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal Reflects on Relationship History: "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships"

Actor Pratik Sehajpal shares insights into his relationship status, expressing his current single status and candidly admitting to being "toxic" in past relationships.
MUMBAI: As Valentine's week approaches, actor Pratik Sehajpal opens up about his relationship status, revealing that he is currently single and intends to remain so for the time being. Participating in the show 'Jab Mila Tu,' Pratik shares, "I am single and will stay the same way for now. Mai apne pyaar ki 'Talab' on screen poori kar leta hoon (I fulfil my craving for love on screen)."

Reflecting on his past relationships, the actor candidly acknowledges, "I have always been a very toxic guy in relationships. In my past, relationships seemed like a repetitive cycle of breakups and makeups." He shares a specific incident from a recent breakup, noting a change in his emotional response. During this breakup, he applied glycerine, shed tears in front of his partner, and then ended the relationship, marking a shift in his approach.

Pratik Sehajpal, known for his appearances on reality shows like 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12,' discusses personal growth and the realization of evolving emotional responses.

Currently featured in 'Jab Mila Tu,' the actor portrays Jigar in the show, which revolves around an unconventional journey of love and friendship among four individuals in Goa. The narrative explores the dynamics of relationships, peppered with moments of laughter and confusion.

Directed by Lalit Mohan and created by Nisheeth Neelkanth and Harjeet Chhabra, 'Jab Mila Tu' is produced by Two Nice Men and is available for streaming on JioCinema.

Credit: News 18 

