Shocking! Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled after Hollywood stylist Law Roach reacts to her ‘sample-size’ comment and says “It was a little bit hurtful…”

MUMBAI:Recently Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was in the news for passing a comment that a well-known Hollywood stylist said that the Dostana actress wasn’t ‘sample-size’. Now, retired stylist Law Roach has reacted to the actress’s comment saying that she was referring to him.

In an interview he said, “It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever.”

Roach also claimed that this might have been the job of Priyanka’s team who want to make him appear as a bad guy. He added, “It is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. I am sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, 'Oh, okay, I’m not working with him no more. He’s insensitive to my body.' Which I’m like, 'How is that possible? I’ve been dressing you since pre-pandemic, and it’s been nothing but great things.”

He also said, “I think sometimes what it is with them [agents] is that they have an agenda and I need to be the bad guy because I'm the one who's dealing with the clothes and the body.”

Law also went to say that he “always dressed people that weren't sample-size”

He further said, “When I dressed Anne Hattaway, she had just had her baby. She wasn't sample-size. When I was with Tiffany Haddish, she would fluctuate all the time. When she would fluctuate, she understood that she wasn't sample-size and she would buy her clothes.”

Netizens meanwhile began trolling her. One wrote, “So, she's complaining about the availability of free designer clothes in her size?” Another one wrote, “She is the one who always goes on about body positivity and loving herself. What happened?!” One wrote, “If the sample size is 0-4 & if she wears a size that doesn't fit within those measurements, then he simply stated a fact. There was no judgment assigned to the statement & there's nothing wrong with her actual size. If she wants to be sample size, then she can make changes accordingly.”

So @priyankachopra's team helped contribute to Law Roach saying "fuck this industry, I'm sticking with JUST Zendaya." Looks like Priyanka needs a better team. There's a reason Rihanna has had the SAME team forever, she can actually TRUST them. https://t.co/npDGWGIgg9 — You Don't Have The Range (@SceneByAshlix) March 19, 2023

