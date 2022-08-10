Shocking! Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled after Hollywood stylist Law Roach reacts to her ‘sample-size’ comment and says “It was a little bit hurtful…”

Now, retired stylist Law Roach has reacted to the actress’s comment saying that she was referring to him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 18:25
movie_image: 
Shocking! Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled after Hollywood stylist Law Roach reacts to her ‘sample-size’ comment and says “It was a

MUMBAI:Recently Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was in the news for passing a comment that a well-known Hollywood stylist said that the Dostana actress wasn’t ‘sample-size’. Now, retired stylist Law Roach has reacted to the actress’s comment saying that she was referring to him.

Also Read-Priyanka Sharma reveals personal secrets | Never Have I Ever

In an interview he said, “It was a little bit hurtful in a way that it ended up in the press, you know? Because that wasn't the real conversation. I've never had that conversation with her, ever.”

Roach also claimed that this might have been the job of Priyanka’s team who want to make him appear as a bad guy. He added, “It is her gatekeepers, how they presented what I said to her to make her feel that way. I am sure it was taken outta context to get her to be like, 'Oh, okay, I’m not working with him no more. He’s insensitive to my body.' Which I’m like, 'How is that possible? I’ve been dressing you since pre-pandemic, and it’s been nothing but great things.”

Also Read-We can't stop drooling over Priyank Sharma's crazy dance moves in the latest video

He also said, “I think sometimes what it is with them [agents] is that they have an agenda and I need to be the bad guy because I'm the one who's dealing with the clothes and the body.”

Law also went to say that he “always dressed people that weren't sample-size”

He further said, “When I dressed Anne Hattaway, she had just had her baby. She wasn't sample-size. When I was with Tiffany Haddish, she would fluctuate all the time. When she would fluctuate, she understood that she wasn't sample-size and she would buy her clothes.”

Netizens meanwhile began trolling her. One wrote, “So, she's complaining about the availability of free designer clothes in her size?” Another one wrote, “She is the one who always goes on about body positivity and loving herself. What happened?!” One wrote, “If the sample size is 0-4 & if she wears a size that doesn't fit within those measurements, then he simply stated a fact. There was no judgment assigned to the statement & there's nothing wrong with her actual size. If she wants to be sample size, then she can make changes accordingly.”

 

 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Priyanka Chopra The Sky Is Pink Jee Le Jaraa Law Roach Baywatch Bajirao Mastani Gunday Don Don2 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/21/2023 - 18:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Katha Ankahee: Confrontation! Aarav gives confidence to Viaan, Katha confronts Viaan
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Kya Baat Hai! Tejaaswi Prakash reveals the actual date that she began to date Karan Kundrra in the Bigg Boss house
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of the show Bigg Boss 15, where Karan emerged as the second...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Rishita misbehaves with the kids, Dhara calms her down
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Choti Anu goes missing; Maya is tensed
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Shocking! Salman Khan fans will no longer be allowed to gather outside his Bandra home say police
MUMBAI :  Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail has asked Bollywood actor Salman Khan to apologize to his Bishnoi...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan fans will no longer be allowed to gather outside his Bandra home say police

Latest Video

Related Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan fans will no longer be allowed to gather outside his Bandra home say police
Salman Khan
Trolled! Jee Rahe The Hum from Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan out; netizens say, “Gold mines for meme lovers”
actress shares pictures showing her excitement
Whoa! Uri actress Riva Arora’s mom gifts her a car worth 44 lakhs, actress shares pictures showing her excitement
Sara
Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive
Mrs Chatterjee
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji starrer shows a drop on Monday, needs to be steady further
reunited
What! Rani Mukerji got switched with another baby after birth, read on to know how she was reunited with her family