Shocking! Producer Sandeep Singh, whose name popped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case exposed Kartik Aaryan, says “I made Kartik and before he became a star, he used to take my help; now that he is enjoying his stardom, he is no more in touch”

Sandeep Singh is a well known producer and made headlines when his name had popped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Now, in a recent interview, Sandeep spoke about how he was fed up about being linked to the case and how his friendship with Kartik Aaryan went down the hill.
movie_image: 
Sandeep

MUMBAI: Sandeep Singh is an Indian film producer, he began his career as a journalist and then joined Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s company in 2011 as a CEO.

He launched his film production company Legend Studios in 2015 and produced movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund.

The producer had made headlines as his name popped up in the Sushant Singh Rajput case where he was accused of being involved in his death as the media was after him. But today, things have calmed down much better.

He gearing up for his next release “Safed”, starring Meera Chopra, a story he wrote during his accusation for SSR's case. 

Now, in a recent interview, he spoke about how he was fed up with the media following and putting false accusations on him.

ALSO READ : Shocking! 'Sarbjit' fame Film Producer Sandeep Singh receives a death threat through Facebook

He said “I was fed up of the media and slipped in depression also, but then I knew I had to stand up and find work. Hence, it was difficult for me to bounce back and start work in the industry. At a point, my mom also thought that I killed him. That’s when it stopped affecting me, as I thought if my mother can feel this way, why not me”. 

On the other side, he also spoke about his fall out with Kartik Aaryan, where he said, “Kartik and I were close friends and before he became famous, he used to take advice from me. I used to guide him. When he became a big star, he forgot me and stop taking my calls and messages”. 

He further said ‘ I messaged him also, saying that when you weren’t a big star you took my help and advice. Now, when you have gained fame, you forgot me and don’t respond to calls and messages. But he didn’t even reply”. 

He also said that it was him who had introduced Kartik to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar. He is hurt that he has forgotten everything.

Well, it seems like Sandeep and Kartik were really good friends and now the friendship doesn’t exist.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ ; WOAH! Kangana Ranaut teams up with Sandeep Singh for a movie; Sushant Singh Rajput fans are upset about it

Sandeep Singh Sushant Singh Rajput Kartik Aryan Meera Chopa Safed Movie News Producer TellyChakkar
About Author

About Author

