Shocking! Protima Bedi reveals about 'encouraging' Kabir Bedi to have an 'affair' with Parveen Babi

Kabir was already a married man when he allegedly started seeing Parveen. The actor had married model-turned-Odissi dancer Protima Bedi in 1969, who, in a throwback interview, went on to address Kabir’s linkup rumours with Parveen Babi.
Protima Bedi

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is a versatile actor, and his career spans over four decades. He has achieved international recognition and has left a significant impact on the entertainment industry. However, more than his films, he made headlines for his affair with Parveen Babi & Protima Bedi.

Also read - Must Read! Meet the Bedis who have always broken the norms

Surprisingly, Protima Bedi said that rather than acting in a particular way, she was the one who had “encouraged” her ex-husband Kabir Bedi to “have an affair” with Parveen Babi. In an interview with Stardust, Protima said that while she was willing to allow Kabir his independence and “his affair,” the one thing she did not want was for him to leave her.

Protima also spoke about whether she held Parveen Babi as responsible for their divorce. “I’ve never held Parveen responsible for breaking up my marriage. It happened long before she entered the scene. We have stopped being a man and a woman. S*x had finished between Kabir and me. My body was not his,” she said.

Protima Bedi further added, “I am a sensuous woman, and Kabir did indulge me for seven years. He could take anything from me except unfaithfulness. And I was unfaithful to Kabir. When he finally left home to shack with Parveen, I was relieved! When Parveen came into his life, Kabir was trying to escape from me.”

Also read - Did you know who are Pooja Bedi’s illustrious parents?

Kabir and Parveen appeared to be involved in some way in old pictures and rumours, but they never got married. At the age of 70, Kabir Bedi married for a fourth time in 2016.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi 

Kabir Bedi Protima Bedi Parveen Babi Bollywood affair Stardust TellyChakkar
