Shocking! Punjabi Singer Elly Mangat's planned murder by gangster Arsh Dalla foiled by the Delhi police

Reportedly, Dalla had sent his shooters to Delhi to kill Mangat but the Delhi police got news about this and the shooters were arrested during an encounter.
movie_image: 
Elly Mangat

MUMBAI : Well known Punjabi singer Elly Mangat has been targeted by Canada-based  gangster Arsha Dalla where the latter planned to shoot the singer dead. However the vigilant Delhi police foiled that attempt as two of the gangster’s shooters were arrested post a daylight encounter.

Reportedly, Dalla had sent his shooters to Delhi to kill Mangat but the Delhi police got news about this and the shooters were arrested during an encounter. It is also reported that one of the shooters was shot in the leg during the deadly enounter. 

This is not the first time Arsh Dalla’s gang has targeted Elly in Bhatinda in October 2023 but the latter was not present at his home which saved him. 

For the unversed, Arsh Dalla is a Kalistani supporter and is wanted by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Delhi Police and Punjab Police for sevreal  cases registered against him. In 2019, Mangat was arrested by the cops for his ugly spat with singer Rammi Randhawa on social media.

He was also nabbed by cops for celebratory firing at a village in Ludhiana.

Credit-FreePressJournal 
 

Reportedly Dalla had sent his shooters to Delhi to kill Mangat but the Delhi police got news about this and the shooters were arrested during an encounter.
Latest Video