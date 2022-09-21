Shocking! R. Madhvan gets trolled for this reason, “Abba Nahi Manenge” fans says on his latest video

MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing characters coming from the actor's side and getting all the love from the fans. Recently the actor has won hearts with his beautiful performance in the movie Rocketry which was written and directed by him.

R. Madhvan is now all set to be seen in an upcoming thriller movie titled Dhoka Round the Corner which will also have Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and debutant Khushali Kumar. Recently a video which was dropped by the actress Khushali Kumar along with R. Madhavan is raising the temperature all over social media.

As we can see this beautiful pair of R Madhavan and Khushali Kumar is setting social media on fire with their steamy photo shoot. On one hand where this couple is getting some beautiful responses from the fans, on the other hand there are a few people who are not liking this photo shoot and are trolling Madhavan.

As we can see the comments, netizens are addressing the actor as an old man who is romancing with a young actress. Also they have commented by using the famous dialogue of R. Madhvan from the movie 3 Idiots, ‘Abba nahi manenge’.

Well what are your views on these comments coming from netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Dhoka Round the Corner, ever since the trailer was out it has created a strong buzz as it promises to be a gripping thriller. The movie is all set to hit the big screens on 23rd September.

