Shocking! A R Rahman’s Pune Concert interrupted by police, here’s what happened

MUMBAI : In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. But recently, the music maestro opened up on the not-so-great experience of recording some songs.

Also Read- MUST READ! AR Rahman calls the experience of working on Rajinikanth’s movies ‘hell’

Now, during the music maestro’s Pune concert recently, the police interrupted the singer when he was on his final song. ANI tweeted saying, “Pune Police stopped music maestro AR Rahman from singing during his concert last night after he continued to perform beyond the permissible time of 10 pm”

A fan meanwhile shared the video of the police climbing onto the stage to stop the concert as they went beyond the permissible time of 10 pm. We can see Rahman singing the song “Chaiyaa Chaiyaa” and then suddenly stopping and saying “Thankyou”.

Check out the video below;

Extremely disappointing of #PunePolice to shut down #ARRahman ‘s concert in #Pune at 10.14PM. While the rule of 10pm cutoff is understood, this is nt how a visiting artist of his stature should hav been treated. He was almost on his finale song when this happenedcc @CPPuneCity pic.twitter.com/HYEor4wiYX — Irfan (@IrfanmSayed) April 30, 2023

Patil, DCP Zone 2 clarified about the incident saying, “Rahman was singing his last song, and while singing he did not realize that it was already past 10 pm, so our police official who was at the venue went and conveyed to him the deadline to be followed as per the SC guidelines after that he stopped singing” The concert took place at Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune and the event’s timing was 8-10 pm.

Also Read- Celebrated composer A.R. Rahman adapts his iconic song Dhakka Laga Bukka as the anthem for Amazon Original Series Tandav

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-spotboye



