Shocking! A R Rahman’s Pune Concert interrupted by police, here’s what happened

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 14:57
A R Rahman

MUMBAI : In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. But recently, the music maestro opened up on the not-so-great experience of recording some songs.

Now, during the music maestro’s Pune concert recently, the police interrupted the singer when he was on his final song. ANI tweeted saying, “Pune Police stopped music maestro AR Rahman from singing during his concert last night after he continued to perform beyond the permissible time of 10 pm”

A fan meanwhile shared the video of the police climbing onto the stage to stop the concert as they went beyond the permissible time of 10 pm. We can see Rahman singing the song “Chaiyaa Chaiyaa” and then suddenly stopping and saying “Thankyou”.

Check out the video below;

Patil, DCP Zone 2 clarified about the incident saying, “Rahman was singing his last song, and while singing he did not realize that it was already past 10 pm, so our police official who was at the venue went and conveyed to him the deadline to be followed as per the SC guidelines after that he stopped singing” The concert took place at Raja Bahadur Mill area in Pune and the event’s timing was 8-10 pm.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-spotboye 


 

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 14:57

