Shocking! "Raat Ho gayi, aap abhi tak Soye Nahin, Subah 4 baje Kaise uthoge” netizens trolls Akshay Kumar as he was spotted at late night party

MUMBAI: Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors from the Bollywood industry, over the time the actor with his amazing acting contribution has indeed created a strong mark at the box office of India and he is one such actor who is definitely known not only for his acting but also for his fitness.

Many times we have seen and heard Akshay Kumar saying that he is one such person who does not like to party a lot and he sleeps with early in the evening as gets up early in the morning. Having said that a video which is floating all over the internet as Akshay Kumar was spotted at the birthday bash of Ashiwin Yardi is grabbing the attention of the fans.

No doubt the actor is looking supremely hot in black and he is looking as fit as ever the fans that cannot take their eyes off this handsome hunk but there are few people who have started trolling the actor in terms of his sleeping pattern.

As we can see these comment netizens are saying what AK is doing at the pary, as he never likes partying, whereas many people are saying that this is your time to sleep how we you get up early in the morning.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens for Akshay Kumar, what are your views on the actor and these comments from the netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

