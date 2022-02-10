SHOCKING! Radhika Madan’s social media account gets HACKED

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Madam made her Bollywood debut with Vishal Bhardwaj’s film Pataakha. The actress is super active on her social media platforms where she keeps updating about her whereabouts and film updates. The actress has been missing from the action for quite some days. And we tried to find out what is the reason behind it.

The last post that the actress shared on her social media account was a week back. And since then there has been no update about her whereabouts. As per the sources, the actress’ social media account has been hacked by someone. The actress has requested her fans not to open any DMs or links sent to them under her name.

Recently actress Nora Fatehi’s social media handle was hacked. She shared an official statement on Instagram and revealed that her account was apparently hacked. She also thanked the team of Instagram to help her revive the account. The note read, Sorry guys. There was an attempted hack on my Instagram. Other Bollywood actors who have been the victim of hacking are Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan, Esha Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Ameesha Patel.

On the work front, Radhika Madam was last in the film Shiddat where she was seen sharing the screen with Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty. Radhika’s film Angrezi Medium was loved by the audiences. It was the last film of late actor Irrfan Khan. Apart from films, Radhika has also done two television shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Recently she also appeared in the music video Ni Jana which was sung by Jasleen Royal, and Alibi Rafeon. Radhika will be next seen in the film Kuttey where she will be seen with Arjun Kapoor.

