Shocking! Rajat Bedi reveals he quit the Hindi film Industry after his cheques kept getting bounced, "I had to run a household"

the actor makes a shocking revelation where he had to let go of his Bollywood aspirations and move to Canada to set a new life there.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 19:54
movie_image: 
rajat Bedi

MUMBAI: Rajat Bedi is well known for his films like Koi Mil Gaya, Partner, The Train and many more. He has also been in the headlines for many controversial reasons but the actor makes a shocking revelation where he had to let go of his Bollywood aspirations and move to Canada to set a new life there. 

He told a news portal, “It was not beneficial for me even after the film Koi Mil Gaya became a hit. I had a lot of scenes in the film with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. But after the final cut, many of those were edited out.’ He added, “My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya released, they completely cut me out from the publicity/promotions. I was very disappointed because as an actor, one has expectations. I felt terrible.’

Speaking of not being paid his due, Rajat said, “Then I was doing films with Sunny Deol. But all the cheques I received bounced. I was like ‘how will I grow?’ I am getting films, I am getting fame but I had to run a household. And I had friends from very high-society, who were running companies worth Rs 2000 crores. I asked myself ‘getting popular is fine, but where is the money?”

