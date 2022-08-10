Shocking ! Rajkummar Rao was slapped for real by Ashutosh Rana while shooting for Bheed, the latter says “I was not ready…”

While promoting their film, the film’s team made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show, where Rajkummar revealed that he was slapped in real life by actor Ashutosh Rana.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 17:01
movie_image: 
Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI :The upcoming Anubhav Sinha film Bheed was in the news recently for its gripping trailer and showing the covid lock down scenario that most of us still remember. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur and Kritika Kamra.

Also Read-  Exclusive! I have never played a role like this before: Rajkummar Rao on his movie Hit The First Case

While promoting their film, the film’s team made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show, where Rajkummar revealed that he was slapped in real life by actor Ashutosh Rana. When Kapil Sharma asked him about it he said, “Yes, he slapped me for real.”

To this Ashutosh said, “I was not ready to hit him, I said don't do it but he is such an honest actor that he said no sir please slap me, and even after me refusing several times, he kept on insisting and then Anubhav Sinha ji came and said If he is saying to slap, then slap him.”

Also Read-  Exclusive! “There is both an actor and a critic inside me,” says Ashutosh Rana on being critical of his work

Bheed is all set to hit the big screens on 24th March 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-DNA

 

 

Rajkummar Rao Ashutosh Rana Bheed Badhaai Do Stree Bhumi Pednekar Kritika Kamra Dia Mirza Pankaj Kapur Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 03/20/2023 - 17:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh roped in for web series Ok Bye Data
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Kya Baat Hai! Yogendra Vikram Singh aka Samrat surprises Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch the Video here!
MUMBAI :Yogendra Vikram Singh is one of the most popular and admired actors in the entertainment industry, who is...
Soni Razdan shares Alia's unseen picture flaunting baby bump
MUMBAI: Veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a new picture from actress Alia Bhat's expecting days, on the occasion of...
Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in 'Tooth Pari: When Love Bites'
MUMBAI: Dancer-turned-actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who got a lot of appreciation for his work in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi',...
Shocking ! Rajkummar Rao was slapped for real by Ashutosh Rana while shooting for Bheed, the latter says “I was not ready…”
MUMBAI :The upcoming Anubhav Sinha film Bheed was in the news recently for its gripping trailer and showing the covid...
Recent Stories
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan shares Alia's unseen picture flaunting baby bump

Latest Video

Related Stories
Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan shares Alia's unseen picture flaunting baby bump
Malaika Arora
Must Read! Malaika Arora opens up about being called a sex symbol, says “I would rather be known as a sex symbol than…”
Deepak Tijori
Shocking! Deepak Tijori duped of Rs 2.6 Crores, files case against co-producer of Tipppsy
Akshay Kumar
RIP! DJ Azex aka Akshay Kumar found dead in his Bhubaneswar home, family claims he was tortured and blackmailed by girlfriend
Salman Khan
Shocking! Salman Khan receives fresh death threats via email from Bishnoi gang, Bandra police beef security outside actor’s home
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to play this character in the movie Jawan
Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to play this character in the movie Jawan