Shocking ! Rajkummar Rao was slapped for real by Ashutosh Rana while shooting for Bheed, the latter says “I was not ready…”

MUMBAI :The upcoming Anubhav Sinha film Bheed was in the news recently for its gripping trailer and showing the covid lock down scenario that most of us still remember. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Pankaj Kapur and Kritika Kamra.

While promoting their film, the film’s team made an appearance on the Kapil Sharma show, where Rajkummar revealed that he was slapped in real life by actor Ashutosh Rana. When Kapil Sharma asked him about it he said, “Yes, he slapped me for real.”

To this Ashutosh said, “I was not ready to hit him, I said don't do it but he is such an honest actor that he said no sir please slap me, and even after me refusing several times, he kept on insisting and then Anubhav Sinha ji came and said If he is saying to slap, then slap him.”

Bheed is all set to hit the big screens on 24th March 2023.

Credit-DNA