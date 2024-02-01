Shocking! Rakesh Bedi scammed of Rs 85,000 by man posing as Army officer; actor files police complaint

MUMBAI: Rakesh Bedi is an actor who needs no introduction. He has played a variety of comical roles throughout his four-decade-long-acting career. He dominated comedy television and movies throughout the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. With his unmatched talent, conviction, and expertise, Rakesh Bedi has consistently delivered flawless performances that have inspired the audience to believe in them. While his portrayal of Bhure Lal prompted the audience to fall off their seats. He talks about an array of topics, ranging from his comic characters to equations he shares with the directors and actors of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Sadly, the actor has been scammed of Rs 85000. Rakesh was duped by a fraudster who claimed to be an army personnel whose name was given to him as Aditya Kumar. The actor had put his Pune flat for sale and thus got the actor’s contact. He told the actor that he was interested in buying the flat.

He was asked by the accused to begin with a Rs 1 transaction through GPay. Kumar assured him of a subsequent transfer of Rs 50,000 as a token amount. The actor was then asked to transfer the amount and also additional transactions of Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000.

It was only after the three transactions that Bedi realized he had been duped.

He asked for a refund and by then the scammer cut off all communication.

