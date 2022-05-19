Shocking! Ranbir and Shraddha starrer movie lands in trouble again

MUMBAI: Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor once again landed in some trouble over workers’ protests regarding some outstanding dues.

It is one of the most anticipated and awaited movies and went on floors last year. However, it has landed in some dispute on the sets. The film has completed a major chunk of its shooting but landed in trouble due to outstanding payments to workers.

Also Read: Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor and his lucky number ‘8’, find out the reason behind his lucky figure

The film landed in trouble back in March too when some workers came forward on the sets of the movie at Mumbai’s Royal Palms in Goregaon. Workers who worked on a song claimed that around 350 workers from their fraternity were not paid and the amount went upto 1 crore and 22 lakhs. Police intervened and took the workers to Aarey Police station. The worker’s union however released them.

Something similar happened again when Ranbir Kapoor’s set was being done at Chitrakoot. FWICE General Secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed the incident reportedly and that Luv Films have reportedly refrained from taking up responsibility, “Unhone apne haath upar kar diye”, he said.

Ashok Dubey also said that the first batch of workers who toiled in Kandivli was not paid and also the second batch that worked at The Royal Palms have not been fully paid. He added that the shooting was going on at Chitrakoot, in Andheri where they were making another set, wherein the third batch of workers stopped working today.

Previously, Luv Films had sent a letter to FWICE and other unions ahead of the very first agitation by the workers and it is alleged that Production designer, Dipankar Das Gupta, Jaishankar and Gautam of Hyperlink were the ones responsible for the goof-up.

Ranbir Kapoor recently tied the knot with Alia Bhatt and will soon be seen working together, not only as a couple but also as co-stars in Ayan Mukherjee’s much anticipated film, Brahmastra.

Credits: Koimoi.com

Also Read: Revealed! Ranbir Kapoor announces the release date of Rajiv Kapoor starrer ‘Toolsidas Junior’