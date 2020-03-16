Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor is curious to meet his first wife and it’s not Alia Bhatt, Read to know more

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who will be seen sharing the screen space together in Brahmastra, are all set to embrace parenthood

 

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has managed to grab the limelight with his recent poster launch of his upcoming period action drama ‘Shamshera’ co-starring Sanjay Dutt. The Bollywood star will be seen playing a double role in the period action drama. While fans are eagerly waiting for the promotions of Shamshera, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor recently opened up about his 'first wife' and it is not about Alia here.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor calls Ranbir Kapoor her 'personal favourite'

The Barfi star shared a bizarre fan experience and said that a female fan got married to the gate of his house in Mumbai. Ranbir revealed that his watchman had told him the girl came with a priest and got married to her gate. He even jokingly said that he looked forward to meeting his 'first wife'.

"There was a girl and I never met her. But my watchman told me that she came with a pundit and she married my gate. there was some ‘teeka’ on the gate and some flowers too. So, that’s quite crazy. I haven’t met my first wife yet, so I look forward to meeting you at some point," he was quoted saying.

Also Read: Congratulations! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to welcome their first child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage was one of the much-awaited marriages of Bollywood industry and it was the talk of the nation. And now there is big news for all the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans, as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor all set to grace the journey of parenthood.

Credit: Zoom Entertainment

