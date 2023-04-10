Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate with regards to online betting case

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with an online betting case. As per sources in the Enforcement Directorate, Ranbir Kapoor promoted a subsidiary app which is also promoted by Mahadev Book app promoters.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 16:27
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on October 6 in connection with an online betting case.

Also read - Really! Not Ranbir Kapoor, but Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice as the lead in Animal was THIS superstar

As per sources in the Enforcement Directorate, Ranbir Kapoor promoted a subsidiary app which is also promoted by Mahadev Book app promoters. The actor took money in cash for the promotion, sources said.

Mahadev Book app, an online betting platform, is being probed by the ED and police departments of several states.

As per the digital evidence gathered by the Enforcement Directorate, Rs 112 crore was delivered via hawala to an event management company, while payment for hotel bookings, costing Rs 42 crore was made in cash, sources revealed last month.

The probe agency is likely to summon some other top Bollywood actors and singers in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev online betting case. Last month, an India Today report revealed actors and singers who attended the wedding ceremony of Mahadev Book app promoter, Sourabh Chandrakar, in UAE, in February this year.

Also read -Splendid! Fan-made Brahmastra 2 poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor as Amrita and Dev sparks excitement

These included Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, Neha Kakkar, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Elli AvrRam, Bharti Singh, Bhagyashree, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek and Sukhwinder Singh.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - India Today 
 

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Mahadev Book Sourabh chandrakar Tiger Shroff Sunny Leone Neha Kakkar Atif Aslam Bollywood TellyChakkar
