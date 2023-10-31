Shocking! Rapper Badshah gets summoned by ED in an online betting app case; Know here more details!

MUMBAI: The Fairplay app is connected to the Mahadev Book app, has caused more controversy because Viacom 18 filed a complaint against it and more than 40 actors and personalities for encouraging IPL viewing on the platform. Although Viacom 18 owns the rights, the app is accused of screening it illegally and has even been charged with money laundering and online gambling. The Enforcement Directorate has now summoned well-known rapper Badshah in connection with the case.

(Also read: Shocking! Maharashtra Police questions Badshah with regards to connections with online betting app )

The ED is currently looking into the situation and has called in a number of celebrities, including Huma Qureshi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma, to ask them about encouraging people to watch cricket matches on the app. These summonses were sent to Badshah recently, and he went up to Cuffe Parade to give his statement. The rapper has reportedly been called in for a routine inquiry process rather than an investigation, according to sources of popular news portals.

The Mahadev Book App, which is backed by Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar, drew criticism for allowing online betting on sports and other games like badminton and cricket. Following their attendance at Sourabh's wedding in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year, a number of celebrities, including Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt, were linked to the app.

Chandrakar and Uppal have been charged by the ED with orchestrating a scam through their panel operators that is estimated to be worth Rs 6,000 crore. Their investigation had shown that funds from parties that would use the Mahadev app were transferred through a number of layers of fraudulently obtained bank accounts before being sent outside of India.

The ED is still looking into the Mahadev App issue and hasn't ruled out the prospect of sending out more summonses to celebrities and other scammers, even if more information on the most recent summons to Badshah.

(Also read: REALLY! Is Badshah taking a break from music? His latest Insta post creates a stir on social media)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodhungama