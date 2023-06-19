Shocking! Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her Manager, actress fires him

MUMBAI: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is a huge name in the South Indian industry. She is now sinking her teeth into the Hindi Film industry as well with some quality content like Mission Majnu, Goodbye and upcoming film Animal. The actress is now in the news for another reason.

Rashmika who is currently busy working on her upcoming film Pushpa 2 has been duped of Rs 80 Lakhs by her long time manager who the actress has now fired after learning of the incident. A source close to the development said, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager.”

Rashmika however is yet to comment or react on the incident.

On the work front, Rashmika will be reprising her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2, which also stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. She also has the big budget Hindi film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Credit-HindustanTimes