SHOCKING! Ravi Kishan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more male actors who spoke about facing casting couch

From Ravi Kishan to Ayushmann Khurrana, many Bollywood actors have faced casting couch experiences and they have shared their horrific stories. Check out the list below...
Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: Casting couch is a big issue not only in Bollywood, but in the whole Indian film industry. We have seen that a lot of times many actresses have spoken about their casting couch experiences, and how they handled it.

But not just the actresses, even actors face casting couch and here’s a list of male actors who have spoken up about it....

Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, who has also been a part of many Bollywood films, has made it to the headlines because he recently spoke about facing casting couch. On Aap Ki Adalat, he spoke about casting couch and said, “I can’t name her, because she has become a big shot now. She had said, ‘Coffee peene raat me aayiye (Come at night for a cup of coffee)’. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused.”

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. During an interaction at the Marrakech Film Festival, the actor had opened up about facing the casting couch. He had said, "This guy calls me to this seedy place and is like, ‘Are you a hard worker, or a smart worker?’. I didn’t consider myself to be smart, so I said: ‘I think I’m a hard worker.’ He was like, ‘Darling, be smart, be sexy’. I had all those kinds of experiences during those three-and-a-half years, and I think it was that period that makes me value the opportunities I have now.”

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana started his journey with a reality show, later he started hosting shows, and now, he is a big Bollywood star. Well, a couple of years ago, in an interview with Pinkvilla he had spoken about facing a casting couch. The actor had said, “A casting director had told me, ‘I’ll give you the lead role if you showed me your tool.’ I told him I’m straight and I politely refused his offer.”

Harshvardhan Rane

Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane had also spoken about facing casting couch. He had revealed that a casting director had asked him to take off his pants so he can chack the actor’s strong legs. But, he didn’t let him take his advantage.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal started his career with TV shows and later entered Bollywood. While sharing his casting couch experience, Rajeev had opened up about a director he met. He has said, “By the second meeting, I had realised things were just not alright. It turned into a hilarious situation as well. I found myself feeling how any woman in my place would have felt. He asked me to go to his room, which I refused to. I dropped names and mentioned that I have a girlfriend back then waiting for me so that the guy knows that I am straight.”

