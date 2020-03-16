Shocking! Read on to know about the controversies surrounding Sidhu Moose Wala

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot over 30 times by around eight to 10 attackers, police sources said this morning. Even after firing that many shots, the attackers checked whether he was alive. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully. His death at the age of 28 sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry

Here are a few controversies attached to the popular singer-rapper-turned politician's name.

In May 2020, Sidhu Moose Wala's videos went viral. One included him firing AK 47 and another featured him with a personal pistol alongside five policemen. He was booked by the police for offences under the Disaster Management and Arms Act. He evaded arrest and was granted bail.

Sidhu Moose Wala was notoriously known for allegedly promoting gun culture through his music. After getting bail, he released a song called Sanju. It was under fire for glorifying gangsters and the use of weapons. He seems to have compared himself with Sanjay Dutt, who was booked for the illegal possession of an assault rifle, decades ago.

Sidhu's song Jatti Jeonay Morh Di Bandook Wargi came under fire for its reference to 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago. He was accused of showing the legendary Sikh warrior in a bad light. Sidhu later issued an apology.

Sidhu entered politics in December 2021. However, he lost the elections by a huge margin to AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla. Last month, following the loss, he released a song called Scapegoat. He blamed the traitors (non-supporters/ AAP supporters) for the loss.

Reports state Sidhu's name was linked to Khalistan support a couple of years ago. It has been said that he lend support to Khalistani separatists named Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale via his song Punjab: My Motherland.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

The police said the killing appeared to be revenge for the murder of an Akali leader, Vicky Middukhera, last year. Sidhu Moose Wala's manager Shaganpreet had figured in the killing. Punjab Director General of Police V K Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. He said a special investigation team has been set up to investigate the incident.

Also read Mrunal Thakur: 'Most important thing is patience'

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Bollywood Life