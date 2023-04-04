Shocking! “This is really wrong, somebody please teach him how to pose”, netizens troll Boney Kapoor for his picture with model Gigi Hadid



MUMBAI: We have seen many celebrities attending the grand events of NMACC. Pictures and videos from the event are getting viral all over the internet and it is getting some amazing response from netizens.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was also seen attending the event. A picture of him along with American star Gigi Hadid went viral all over the internet. It is hard to get over the beauty of the gorgeous model, which is why, it is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.

But, there are also some people, unhappy with the way Boney Kapoor is posing with the Hollywood star. They troll him for the same.

ALSO READ – Shocking! "Why is she behaving like a wannabe", netizens troll Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her latest media appearance

As we can see above, many express that it is not an appropriate way to pose with a girl and suggest him to learn how to do the same. They also mention how previously, Boney Kapoor posed inappropriately with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela as well.



Well, this picture of filmmaker Boney Kapoor is getting viral all over the internet. What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.



