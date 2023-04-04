Shocking! “This is really wrong, somebody please teach him how to pose” netizens trolls Boney Kapoor

A picture with Boney Kapoor along with Gigi Hadid is getting viral all over internet and the filmmaker is getting some unhealthy and negative comments for the way he is posing with her
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 04/04/2023 - 19:55
movie_image: 
Boney Kapoor


MUMBAI:    We have seen many celebrities attending grand events on NMACC and grabbing the attention of the fans, the pictures and videos from the event are getting viral all over the internet and it is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience.

 


Filmmaker Boney Kapoor was seen attending the event too table, and now there is a picture of the filmmaker Boney Kapoor along with American star Gigi Hadid which is viral all over the internet, the picture is grabbing the attention of the fans and we really cannot get over the beauty of Hollywood star Gigi Hadid.

 

Having said that, people are unhappy with the way Boney Kapoor is posing with the Hollywood star and they have started trolling the filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

 

ALSO READ – Shocking! "Why is she behaving like a wannabe", netizens troll Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her latest media appearance

 

1.jpg


As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that this is not at all an appropriate way to pose with a girl and many people are saying that you should learn how to pose with a girl, whereas people have pointed out that previously he was posing appropriately with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.

 

Well this picture of filmmaker Boney Kapoor is getting viral all over the internet, what are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for the filmmaker, do let us know in the comment section below.

 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

 

