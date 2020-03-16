Shocking! Rekha once survived drinking elaichi milk for months and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: The evergreen Bollywood diva Rekha has been setting major fashion and fitness goals to all the actresses out there. The Umrao Jaan actress has maintained herself even at the age of 67. But to everyone’s surprise, Rekha once revealed that she starved herself to lose weight.

Rekha once disclosed that she used to starve herself to lose weight and maintain her perfect body. The epitome of beauty in the Hindi film industry, Rekha revealed during the conversation that she used to have just elaichi milk for months to lose weight.

Rekha said, “I used to have just elaichi milk for months together. Sometimes, I used to go on a popcorn diet. So basically, I used to starve.”

The veteran actress also revealed during the interaction that she had faced a lot of criticism for her dark and plump look during her initial days in the industry as a lead heroine. She further shared that she used to get called the “ugly duckling” of Bollywood for her South Indian features and dark complexion which used to make her feel “deeply hurt” and was determined to “make it big” on merit.

Recently in a fun banter with Simi Garewal, Bollywood actors Rakesh Roshan and Govinda showed their interest in dating Rekha.

Credit: Times Now