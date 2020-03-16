Shocking! Reliance Big Entertainment issues contract termination notice to T-Series, for audio, digital, and mobile rights of 45 films

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have worked together on the music marketing front for more than 100 films. Reliance Big Entertainment has produced the 'Singham' franchise, 'Super 30', 'Paa', 'Don 2', and more.

Now, it has issued a contract termination notice to T-Series and partner Hungama, for audio, digital, and mobile rights of 45 films. Following this termination of agreement between the companies, T-Series and Hungama cannot publish, distribute, license and sub-license music and related content for the 45 films produced by Reliance.

An official document produced by Film Information stated that the termination notice from Reliance to T-Series and Hungama stated the following, “Notice is hereby given that pursuant to a Termination Notice dated April 27, 2022 issued by RBEP Entertainment Private Limited, the Long Form Agreement dated December 5, 2009 entered into between RBEL, Super Cassettes Industries Limited (T-Series) and Hungama along with the Music Assignment Agreements forming part of the Long Form Agreement in relation to music rights of the films set out in Annexure 1 hereto stand terminated with effect from April 27, 2022. As a consequence of the Termination Notice, all copyright in the Audio Rights, Mobile and Digital Rights and Publishing Rights for the music covered by the Long Form Agreement and Music Assignment Agreements (Music Rights), including rights to use, license, sub-license such Music Rights stands re-assigned to RBEL and Mad Man Film Ventures Private Limited in the ratio of 50:50, and T-Series and Hungama cease to have any such rights assigned and/or licensed to them under the Long Form Agreement and the Music Assignment Agreements. In these circumstances, notice is hereby given that any dealing, transaction or arrangement of any party or person(s) with T-Series or Hungama in respect to the Music Rights for the Films cease to subsist and any dealing, use, licence or sub-licence of the Music Rights by any party or person(s) shall be unlawful, unauthorised, illegal and void and shall be at their own peril.”

Bhushan Kumar of T-Series told a media portal that T-Series has not received any formal communication on this situation from Reliance.

Production houses T-Series and Reliance Entertainment came together last year to produce more films across various genres.

The collaboration, with an investment of approximately Rs 1000 crores, was made to produce "content rich films" of all budgets.

Credits: TOI