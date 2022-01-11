Shocking Revelation! Big B caught Katrina and Gulshan Grover doing lip-lock

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif debuted in 2003 critical and commercial failure Boom, co-starring Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan.

In today’s throwback piece, we take you the time Gulshan opened up about kissing the actress. For those who do not remember, despite the film flopping at the box office, her infamous lip-lock with Grover was much talked about. But did you know, Sr Bachchan walked in on them practising? Well, scroll down and read on about it.

As per an International Business Times report, Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover practised the kissing scene for two hours in a closed room before it was actually filmed. It was during this period that Amitabh Bachchan walked in and caught them locking lips.

In a past interview with a leading daily, Gulshan Grover got candid about the kissing scene with Katrina Kaif in Kaizad Gustad’s Boom. Calling it one of the most difficult sequences that he had ever done in his career, the Bad Man of Bollywood revealed that the team apparently had only two hours to shoot the lip-lock scene in a submerged aquarium at Hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai.

Continuing further, Gulshan revealed that while he was practising the lip-lock scene with Katrina, their Boom co-star Amitabh walked into the room and cheered him on. The actor concluded that this ‘cheer’ only increased his stress further.

Kaizad Gustad’s Boom also starred Jackie Shroff, Padma Lakshmi, Madhu Sapre, and Zeenat Aman.

