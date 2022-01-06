Shocking Revelation! Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday denies supplying weed to Aryan Khan, states NCB

Aryan Khan was recently given a clean chit by the NCB in connection with Cordelia cruise drugs case, however, SRK’s son has alleged Gehraiyaan actress Ananya Panday of supplying weed to him for disposal
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was recently given a clean chit by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Cordelia cruise drugs case and the anti-drugs agency had not named him in its charge sheet. A 6,000-page charge sheet has been filed in the case, naming 14 accused. Now the charge sheet mentions that Ananya Panday had told Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) that Aryan Khan lied about her giving him weed.

Also Read: Finally! Ananya Panday breaks her silence over breakup rumours with Ishan Khatter

Aryan Khan’s statement in NCB records stated, "Ananya has a younger sister who was caught by Ananya with weed. She was about 15-16 years old at the time. She was not a regular smoker and was misled. When Ananya found out, she did not want their parents to know, so she gave me the weed to dispose of, and I did," India Today quoted Aryan Khan’s statement to NCB.

Also Read: Aryan Khan Case: Big update! Sameer Wankhede transferred to DGTS Chennai; more details inside

Contradicting this, Ananya was quoted as saying, “I want to state that I have never given any drug/contraband to anyone. I have never offered to give drugs/contraband to anyone. I have never even offered to pay anyone for drugs or contraband. I am not in the business of drug delivery or peddling. I do not know any drug dealer.”

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in October 2021 and was in judicial custody for 26 days. He was given a clean chit on May 27, 2022.

