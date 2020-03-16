Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her

MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta has shared a cryptic post on social media this morning accusing Bollywood actor Nana Patekar and Bollywood mafia of harassing her. She has also accused industry people and journalists of planting fake news on her.

In a startling revelation, Dutta has said that if anything were to happen to her, the people to be blamed would be #metoo accused Nana Patekar and the Bollywood mafia, who are behind running smear campaigns on her.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta complains of harassment, threat to life in long Insta post

"If anything ever happens to me let it be known that #metoo accused Nana Patekar & his Bollywood Mafia friends are responsible! Who are Bollywood Mafia?? Same people all whose names came up frequently in SSR death case," the Raqeeb actress wrote.

The Dhol actress also claimed that the law and justice might have failed her but she has faith in the people of this great Nation. "Jai Hind...and bye! Phir milenge...," she signed off.

She has also urged the 'people of the nation' to go after these people whose names often came up during Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

This comes barely a few days after Tanushree had made some shocking claims on her social platforms. The actress had revealed that she was targeted and harassed very badly. She said that her brakes were tampered twice and alleged that a maid was planted in her house to spike her drinks, which caused her mental issues.

