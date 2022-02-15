Shocking Revelations! Ranveer Singh once revealed that he lost his virginity in his teens, Scroll down for details

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Gully Boy Ranveer Singh is quite famous for his bold attitude apart from his acting skills. Singh has always been vocal about taboo topics like S*x. Ranveer Singh had once opened up about his virginity in front of the media, back in 2014.

While having a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer explained, when he lost his virginity. The Gunday actor said, “I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead – so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling our kids.”

While continuing on the topic, Ranveer Singh also explained how he was a guru for his group back then, and how he used to teach them stuff he knew. He said, “I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn’t heard of it and I became the expert because I had started very early.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer is currently living a happy married life with his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. The two love birds had gotten hitched in October 2018.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The actor was seen working alongside his wife Deepika Padukone in the film. Talking about his upcoming projects, the actor has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus in his kitty.

Credit: koimoi/Deccan Chronicle