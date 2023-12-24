Shocking! Richa Chadha opens up about her marriage with Ali Fazal and life after wedding him; Says ‘It's not that I am a woman…’

Additionally, the actress discusses equality in her relationship with the Bollywood star while talking about her life after their marriage in her most recent interview. Richa declares that the foundation of her marriage to Ali is equality. Richa mentioned that after marriage, they share responsibilities.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/24/2023 - 09:00
Richa Chadha

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are blissfully wed. Her interfaith relationship also garnered a lot of interest, and she even faced a lot of criticism after marrying Ali. Additionally, the actress discusses equality in her relationship with the Bollywood star while talking about her life after their marriage in her most recent interview. Richa declares that the foundation of her marriage to Ali is equality. Richa mentioned that after marriage, they share responsibilities.

Richa stated," It's not that I am a woman that I belong in the kitchen, and he is going to sit and order me around. We divide who pays whose salaries among the staff that we."

Speaking about how it all began with Ali, Richa says that during their 2013 filming of Fukrey, she considered Ali to be the person she could talk to.

Richa Chadha reacted to people who said her relationship with Ali Fazal would fail. The Fukrey 3 actress once responded angrily to a troll who suggested that she and Ali's marriage would end soon, asking them to forget about her and asking themselves, " Forget about me; are you losing your mind because no one would marry you willingly? You clearly don’t have the looks or smarts, and on top of that, you are poor too. In your case, the bride side would have to ask for a dowry. Your mother would have had to switch from LPG to a mere stove. Greetings, aunty. Why have you brought such a devil son into this world? This kind of jobless person can only dare to open his mouth here, on a social media platform."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

