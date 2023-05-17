Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more

As per reports there is a massive robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, reportedly the robbery is of around 5 lakhs, Read More
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 23:26
movie_image: 
Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many cases of robbery in celebrities houses, these news have shocked the fans and audiences and these robberies include the worth amount in lakhs.

Having said that, now there are many news and reports which says that there has been a massive robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, yes you heard there has been robbery at Arpita Khan’s house and the robbery amount was of 5 lakhs, also the robbery was done by her domestic help.

There has been the robbery of a diamond ring which is worth 5 lakhs, the case has been sent to Mumbai Police now and we look forward to the further details on the case.

Also read –Trolled! Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela looks pretty in pink, but her neck piece fails to impress the netizens, “Matlab Kuch bhi pehan lo fashion k naam par”

Well, indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans and shocked everyone.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Whoa! Amidst dating rumors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted on a dinner date?

Arpita Khan Salman Khan Shahrukh Khan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 23:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many cases of robbery in celebrities houses, these news have shocked the fans and...
Must read! Have a look at the stars who became famous with Tik Tok
MUMBAI: We have seen many names which have been grabbing the attention and winning the hearts of the fans through their...
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the movies, digital shows and Television,...
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Wow! Radhika's family happy with Radhika's gesture of sharing happiness
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Lovely! Surilii blushes hearing Shivendra’s name, Damayanti sees Shivendra’s rebellious side
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Kathal”
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Exclusive! Garmi actress Anushka Kaushik to be seen in movie Rumi Ki Sharafat
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years
Aww! Check out the adorable Cannes red carpet moments of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya over the years
Siddhi Idnani
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Siddhi Idnani reveals a Muslim lady gave her a tight hug and said ‘thank you’
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give th
Exclusive! The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma says, “If 15 people have rap*d you continuously for a month how will you give the proof”
Vipul Shah
Exclusive! Vipul Shah on The Kerala Story, "We knew that we will be labeled as a propaganda film. We are not against any caste or community"
Ananya Panday
Whoa! Amidst dating rumors, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted on a dinner date?