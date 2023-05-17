Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen many cases of robbery in celebrities houses, these news have shocked the fans and audiences and these robberies include the worth amount in lakhs.

Having said that, now there are many news and reports which says that there has been a massive robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, yes you heard there has been robbery at Arpita Khan’s house and the robbery amount was of 5 lakhs, also the robbery was done by her domestic help.

There has been the robbery of a diamond ring which is worth 5 lakhs, the case has been sent to Mumbai Police now and we look forward to the further details on the case.

Well, indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans and shocked everyone.

