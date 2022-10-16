Shocking! Sacred Games fame Elnaaz Nurouzi talks about her Casting Couch Experience

MUMBAI : Also read: OMG! Sherlyn Chopra reveals that director Sajid Khan flashed her his private part and demanded a rating

Now, Iranian actress Elnaaz Nurouzi who rose to fame with her stint in Sacred Games, came to limelight for her protest to stand in solidarity with the anti-hijab protest and was trolled for her actions. She stripped down from a burqa to a bikini on camera.

In her recent interview she talked about a casting couch experience and revealed how she was told not to do Sacred Games. She opened up about how people are more cautious about these actions now after the #Me Too movement.

While speaking about it to Siddharth Kanan, Elnaaz said that it happened a lot before the #MeToo movement but has mellowed down post then but one doesn’t know for sure and it could still be happening.

“Of Course, but I feel that if I can help somebody by sharing my story, then it is my duty to do it. It was a very very bad experience for me,” said the actress. She added how she was between Sacred Games and his film and he asked her not to do Sacred Games and take up his film instead.

She opened up about all this amidst the Sajid Khan-row as he has been in news ever since his entry in the Bigg Boss house. Elnaaz was in news during the MeToo movement when she talked about Vipul Shah and accused him for sexual misconduct but the filmmaker was given a clean chit in the case.

Also read: Shocking! 'Are you just a bhaijaan of influential people and not outsiders like us?' Asks Sherlyn Chopra as she took a dig at Bigg Boss host Salman Khan over Sajid Khan’s presence in the house

Credits: Koimoi