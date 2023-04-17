Shocking! Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira arrested in Sharjah, family says “she has been framed in a drug racket”

The actress was caught at the airport by the authorities with drugs and now is jailed in Sharjah. Chrisann’s family said that Chrisann is innocent and has been framed.
Chrisann Pereira arrested in Sharjah

MUMBAI :based dancer actor Chrisann Pereira has been arrested by the UAE authorities for drug trafficking. The actress was caught at the airport by the authorities with drugs and now is jailed in Sharjah.

Also Read-'Sadak 2' Trailer gets Mixed Response from Netizens amid Nepotism Backlash

Chrisann’s family said that Chrisann is innocent and has been framed. Her brother Kevin told a news portal, “We have been through emotional torture in the last 2 weeks, my sister is innocent and has been framed in a drug racket,”

He further added that since she was at the Sharjah airport, the family hasn’t been able to get in touch with her, “The Indian Consulate informed us after 72 hours that she’s been arrested and put in Sharjah Central Jail”

Chrisann’s family said that she was conned by a man who called himself ‘Ravi’. The latter texted her mother Premila Pereira to introduce Chrisann to “to his talent pool team and asked if Chrisann is available to meet at for an upcoming international web series”

Also Read-Must Read! It was a great experience to work with my dad in Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt opens up about working with Mahesh Bhatt

Her family further said that after a series of meetings, Ravi said that Chrisann has been confirmed for an audition in Dubai and took care of all arrangements pertaining to it. Before Chrisann took the flight, on 1st of April, Ravi asked her to meet him at a coffee shop which is 10 minutes from the Mumbai International airport. Her mom then said, “He handed over a trophy to her, perhaps mentioning that the said trophy is part of the script for the audition and will be required for the audition. Accordingly, she carried the trophy with her.”

After reaching Sharjah airport, Chrisann felt something was wrong as she couldn't get in touch with Ravi. Premila added, “On April 10, we were informed by the Consulate that Chrisann has been charged with drugs found in the memento.”

Chrisann’s family is now leaving no stone unturned to get her out of jail. Her brother Kevin said, “We have already hired a local lawyer in Dubai which is going to cost us Rs13 lakh. We still don’t know the official charges and if there are any fines. My family is preparing to mortgage our house since we read the fines could be anywhere between Rs. 20-40 lakhs. It’s been more than 13 days and we haven’t been able to sleep, eat or rest worried sick about her while the fraudsters are roaming free.”

Chrisann has been part of films like Batla House (2019), Sadak 2 (2020) and Thinkistan (2019) in the past.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-hindustantimes

 

