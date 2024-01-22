Shocking! Saif Ali Khan admitted in hospital, here are the details

There are many shocking reports that are saying actor Saif Ali Khan has been hospitalized, reportedly the actor had gone through knee surgery
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Saif Ali Khan is indeed one the most loved actors we have in today's time, the actor with his movies and character has created a solid mark. For all the fans of the actor tere is news of actor Saif Ali Khan getting hospitalized.

Yes, the actor Saif Ali Khan has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai today, Monday, January 22. There are few reports that are saying the actor has fractured his knee and shoulder, due to which he has been admitted to the hospital. At present it is not known how the actor got this injury.

Also read Astonishing! Saif Ali Khan's surprising revelation about getting replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Devdas' without his prior knowledge; Says ‘Nobody even told me…’

It is also said that his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also present with Saif in the hospital. Not much information has been revealed regarding this yet. Few reports say the actor may have suffered this injury during the shooting of a film. The actor is reported to have fractures in his knee and shoulder.

The fans all over are saddened by this news and Tellychakkar wishes for the speedy recovery of the actor.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Astonishing! Saif Ali Khan's surprising revelation about getting replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Devdas' without his prior knowledge; Says 'Nobody even told me…'

